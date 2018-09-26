MILFORD, Conn. (AP) - A veteran prosecutor has been appointed state’s attorney of a nine-town area in southern Connecticut.

The state Criminal Justice Commission announced Wednesday that Margaret Kelley is the new top prosecutor of the Ansonia-Milford Judicial District. She succeeds Kevin Lawlor, who served 12 years in the post before being appointed deputy chief state’s attorney in June.

Kelley became a state prosecutor in 1987 in the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office and transferred to Bridgeport Superior Court in 1992. She was promoted to a supervisory assistant state’s attorney in Bridgeport in 2015, overseeing 10 prosecutors, four investigators and other employees.

The Shelton native has handled major felony cases. She and another prosecutor won a death sentence against triple murderer Richard Roszkowski in 2014, but the state later abolished the death penalty.





