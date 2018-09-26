COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man is accused of kidnapping two women at gunpoint and sexually assaulting one of them.

News outlets report 28-year-old Gregory Bernard Roberts Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges including kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

Columbia police say a woman told them Roberts had forced her into his home at gunpoint this month. She says he assaulted her, threatening to hurt her and a relative if she left. She says she escaped and flagged down a driver who took her to police.

Police say Roberts was accused of a similar crime in August. Police say he forced another woman into his car at gunpoint, took her to his home and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t listen. She wasn’t harmed.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.





