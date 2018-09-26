MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - A man accused of threatening to kill employees of YouTube has made a brief appearance in U.S. District Court.

The Daily Courier reports that William Gregory Douglas, 35, was arraigned Monday on charges of cyberstalking and transmitting threats in interstate commerce. A pre-trial hearing was set for Oct. 8.

Douglas is being held without bail.

The FBI arrested Douglas last week, saying he had been using the alias “LiamXmaiL Revolution X” to make threats against YouTube after his channel on the website was restricted.





