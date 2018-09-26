HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in Alabama last week.

News outlets report 18-year-old X’Zavier Scott was arrested in Clarke County on Tuesday night.

Huntsville police have charged Scott with murder in the death of 29-yearold Tiffany Dawn Kelley. Police say Kelley’s body was found Saturday night. Huntsville police were initially called to investigate a traffic accident involving a pedestrian and determined that Kelley had been stabbed to death.

Clarke County deputies say a person was with Scott that they think had been abducted by him. Sheriff Ray Norris said the kidnap victim was safe.

It was not known if Scott has an attorney yet.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.