PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - The arraignment for a Massachusetts man suspected of stalking and killing his wife before evading a police manhunt for nearly a day has been delayed while he undergoes a mental competency evaluation.

An attorney for 47-year-old Allen Warner, of Rockland, asked a judge Wednesday to approve an evaluation of his client by court psychologist before an arraignment. The judge granted the request.

Warner is charged with murder in the death Monday of 48-year-old Shana Warner.

Shana Warner, who had filed for divorce three times, was found shot in her vehicle by the side of a Marshfield road Monday. She had previously called police to say her husband was following her.

After the shooting, Allen Warner evaded a police manhunt until he was arrested in Whitman on Tuesday afternoon.





