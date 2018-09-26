FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A man charged in a fatal home invasion that ended with a New Jersey home in flames has been convicted of felony murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Jurors in Monmouth County deliberated for about three days before convicting 61-year-old Richard Busby in the July 2011 slaying. They acquitted him Tuesday of aggravated arson and weapons counts.

Authorities said Busby and an accomplice broke into the Freehold Township home and tied up 42-year-old Michael Conway and his girlfriend. Authorities said Conway broke free but was killed in a struggle, and the home was then set ablaze.

Defense attorney John Perrone said an appeal may be filed. Fifty-four-year-old Jeffrey Mayhue was earlier sentenced to 30 years in the case and another accomplice testified that he drove the pair to the scene.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.