NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been indicted on two felony charges in connection to the crash that killed his 7-year-old son in May.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old David Aldrich Jr. faces charges including negligent homicide DUI and second-degree assault for the crash that occurred on May 4 in Bath. The Caledonian-Record reports the indictments were handed up Friday and released Tuesday.

State police officials say Aldrich was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into a tree, killing his son David Aldrich III - who was not correctly wearing a seat belt. An affidavit says Aldrich admitted to drinking while driving and having taken opioid painkiller pills earlier in the day.

Efforts to reach Aldrich were unsuccessful Wednesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.