PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A man involved in the deadly robbery of a friend who was fatally shot just hours after he graduated from high school has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Casey Cole had pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter and armed robbery in the June 2013 death of 18-year-old Isaac Rinas of Wayne.

Passaic County prosecutors say Rinas was shot during an arranged gun sale in Paterson hours after he graduated from Wayne Valley High. Cole admitted that the rendezvous was a setup to rob Rinas, claiming he went along with the robbery plan only on the promise that no one would get hurt.

Coles attorney said during Monday’s hearing that his client’s actions were due to his drug addiction.

Two other defendants reached plea agreements three years ago.





