DOVER, Del. (AP) - A man serving 35 years in prison for a murder committed when he was 17 years old is seeking commutation of his sentence.

The request by Byron Dickerson is among several to be considered by the Delaware Board of Pardons, which meets Thursday in Dover. Dickerson was initially sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 1990 contract killing of Kevin Brown, who was his girlfriend’s brother.

Dickerson, also known as Bar Salaam Saadiq, was resentenced in 2014 after the U.S. Supreme Court declared mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juvenile killers to be unconstitutional.

Prosecutors say Dickerson offered one of his drug customer’s money and cocaine to kill Brown.





