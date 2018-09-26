ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A measure pending in the New Jersey Legislature would allow people with certain drug convictions to qualify for a casino employee license if they complete drug court.

The bill is scheduled for a vote Thursday in the state Senate. It’s sponsored there by Republican Chris Brown and Democrat Jeff Van Drew, who both represent Atlantic County.

But it’s not clear when the Assembly may vote on the measure.

State law currently prohibits people convicted of certain drug offenses from getting a casino key employee license, which is needed to work at such sites. The bill would allow people to become eligible if they complete state drug court.

People assigned to drug court programs are usually low-level offenders.





