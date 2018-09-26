WILBER, Neb. (AP) - A man accused of killing a Lincoln woman will be evaluated for his competence to stand trial.

A Saline County district judge agreed Tuesday to a request from the attorney for 52-year-old Aubrey Trail, who’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains. Trail and 24-year-old Bailey Boswell are accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in rural Clay County. His trial is scheduled to begin June 17.

Trail’s attorney, Ben Murray, says the request was just due diligence. He says he wants to ensure that any questions about Trail’s ability to understand court proceedings and assist in his defense don’t arise during trial.

State prosecutors didn’t oppose the motion.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.