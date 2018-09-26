The lawyer for a third woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct says he won’t agree to a Senate Judiciary Committee request to interview her immediately.

Michael Avenatti tells The Associated Press that his client won’t consider the committee’s request until it agrees to his demand for an FBI investigation of the accusation. He says doing the interview today would be “ridiculous.”

Avenatti represents Julie Swetnick. She’s accusing the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct in the early 1980s.

The lawyer says Swetnick wants to be treated like Kavanaugh’s initial accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford hasn’t been interviewed by committee staff. She and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify publicly before the panel Thursday.





