AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Candidates vying to replace Maine’s Republican governor say they’ve raised more than $3 million weeks ahead of November’s election.
State campaign finance reports say Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills raised $1.8 million, including nearly $950,000 for the general election.
Republican auto collision center founder Shawn Moody has raised $1.4 million, with $673,000 earmarked for November. Moody has kicked in about half a million dollars to his campaign.
Moody and Mills report campaign war chests of roughly $400,000 a-piece.
Independent entrepreneur Alan Caron has about $200,000 on-hand. He and his wife loaned $725,000 to his campaign.
Independent State Treasurer Terry Hayes is running with public funding and reports $211,000 on-hand.
Outside groups report spending about half a million dollars to help Moody. Outside group have spent $2.2 million in Mills‘ favor.
