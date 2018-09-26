AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Candidates vying to replace Maine’s Republican governor say they’ve raised more than $3 million weeks ahead of November’s election.

State campaign finance reports say Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills raised $1.8 million, including nearly $950,000 for the general election.

Republican auto collision center founder Shawn Moody has raised $1.4 million, with $673,000 earmarked for November. Moody has kicked in about half a million dollars to his campaign.

Moody and Mills report campaign war chests of roughly $400,000 a-piece.

Independent entrepreneur Alan Caron has about $200,000 on-hand. He and his wife loaned $725,000 to his campaign.

Independent State Treasurer Terry Hayes is running with public funding and reports $211,000 on-hand.

Outside groups report spending about half a million dollars to help Moody. Outside group have spent $2.2 million in Mills‘ favor.





