YAPHANK, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 68-year-old man stabbed his co-worker and then jumped to his death at a town landfill on Long Island.
Police say Jesus Saravia, of Central Islip, stabbed 22-year-old Milton Diaz, of Brentwood, and then jumped off a catwalk inside the Brookhaven facility Wednesday morning.
Both men were taken to a hospital where Saravia was pronounced dead.
Diaz was listed in stable condition.
