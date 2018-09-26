YAPHANK, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 68-year-old man stabbed his co-worker and then jumped to his death at a town landfill on Long Island.

Police say Jesus Saravia, of Central Islip, stabbed 22-year-old Milton Diaz, of Brentwood, and then jumped off a catwalk inside the Brookhaven facility Wednesday morning.

Both men were taken to a hospital where Saravia was pronounced dead.

Diaz was listed in stable condition.





