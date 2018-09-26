NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old boy died in a Nampa shooting.
Nampa police say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found the teen, who has not been named yet, and took him to a local hospital where he died.
Nampa police said in an early Wednesday tweet that the teen’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Nampa police says in a statement that the motive of the shooting is currently unknown.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.