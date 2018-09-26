KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a body has been found in the Missouri River near a Kansas City casino.

Police say that people aboard a barge spotted the body Tuesday afternoon floating in the river near the Ameristar Casino. Police are investigating the death as a homicide for now. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.





