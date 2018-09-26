KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a body has been found in the Missouri River near a Kansas City casino.
Police say that people aboard a barge spotted the body Tuesday afternoon floating in the river near the Ameristar Casino. Police are investigating the death as a homicide for now. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.