ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say an officer has shot and critically wounded an armed 15-year-old black boy in St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says gang intervention officers responded just before noon Wednesday when there was a confrontation involving a large group of people. Hayden says a plain-clothed officer got out of an unmarked vehicle and confronted the teen. Hayden says that when the teen turned toward the officer, the officer fired his weapon several times, striking the teen.

The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical and unstable condition. The teen’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Hayden says a pistol was recovered from the scene. The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran of the department.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.





