IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities have found the bodies of two missing motel owners after questioning the man charged in their deaths.

Irondale police say remains believed to be 77-year-old Ching Kao and his wife, 76-year-old Siumei Kao, were located in woods east of Birmingham in Leeds on Tuesday.

Irondale Police Chief Ken Atkinson says the man suspected in their slayings, Steven Richard Mulkey of Fort Payne, told investigators where to find the couple.

The 27-year-old Mulkey is charged with capital murder. He was arrested earlier this week in Staunton, Virginia.

Police went to the couple’s motel on Friday and couldn’t find either the man or the woman. They did discover blood, and both the motel safe and Mulkey were gone.

Records aren’t yet available to show whether Mulkey has a lawyer.





