Wednesday, September 26, 2018

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train in Casa Grande.

They say a man was struck around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence and Main streets.

Police say the train stopped — blocking Hermosilla, Florence and Sacaton streets.

They say the man hasn’t been identified yet and authorities continue to investigate the fatality.


