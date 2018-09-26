WEST MONROE, N.Y. (AP) - Upstate New York sheriff’s deputies say the second victim of an attack earlier this month has died from his injuries.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Michael Shane died Monday from his injuries. Syracuse.com reports 42-year-old Robert Diffin died within hours of the Sept. 10 attack at his home in West Monroe, 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

Deputies say 33-year-old Matthew LeBoeuf (leh’-BOOF) faces a second count of second-degree murder. He’s being held in the county jail without bail.

Police say LeBoeuf beat both men with a blunt object inside Diffin’s home. Diffin died after being repeatedly hit in the head and torso, and Shane suffered massive head trauma that eventually proved fatal.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

A message left with LeBoeuf’s attorney wasn’t returned.





