ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say officers found a woman shot to death and a man seriously wounded inside a vehicle.

Asheville police said in a news release officers on foot patrol near downtown heard several gun shots Tuesday, and when they reached the spot where they believed the shots came from, they found the two victims.

Authorities say 27-year-old Brandie Sherelle Angel died at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital.

The shooting occurred across the street from an apartment complex. Police said their investigation is continuing.





