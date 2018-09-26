MILWAUKEE (AP) - Prosecutors have charged four people in the death of a Green Bay teenager who disappeared in Milwaukee last year.

Jovanny Puga’s body remains missing, but authorities believe he was beaten and thrown into the Milwaukee River.

Puga was 18 when he last contacted his mother in February 2017. There’s been no trace of him since.

Milwaukee County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday. Brandon Guyton-Denn, of Green Bay, and two other 19-year-old men are charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Nineteen-year-old Emma Brud, of De Pere, is charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

The complaint says she told investigators Guyton-Denn wanted revenge on Puga for beating up a friend of his.

An attorney for Brud did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Online court records don’t list attorneys for the men.





