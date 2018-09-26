SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a man who owns and operates a Scottsdale gymnasium has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman.

They say 26-year-old Tevin Terrell Favor was arrested early Sunday and is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

He didn’t have a lawyer at his initial court appearance Monday.

According to a police report, Favor gave a business card to a woman and requested a date and the two went to a few Scottsdale bars.

The woman got a ride home and Favor later went to see her.

The woman says Favor held her down on a bed and allegedly assaulted her.

She called 911 and police say a medical exam on the woman showed evidence of the sexual assault.





