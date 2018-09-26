PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A state lawmaker in Virginia has apologized after his arrest on charges of driving under the influence.

Democratic Del. Matthew James said in a statement Wednesday that he was “sincerely” sorry and asked that people keep him in their prayers.

The Democrat said he looks forward to “restoring all negative impacts on my family, friends, constituents as well as colleagues related to this one-time incident.”

James represents portions of cities in Hampton Roads that include Norfolk, Chesapeake and Suffolk. He was arrested in Portsmouth on Saturday night.

Police said in court documents that James‘ Honda went through a stop sign and almost struck another vehicle before they pulled him over. He was charged with a first-offense DWI that involved a blood-alcohol level between 0.15 and 2 percent.





