STANFORD, N.Y. (AP) - State police say a person shot by a trooper during a confrontation in the Hudson Valley has died of their injuries.

Police say Wednesday troopers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a report of menacing at a business in the Dutchess County town of Stanford, 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Albany.

Authorities say after troopers arrived on the scene, one of them shot the suspect, who later died.

The suspect’s name and the name of the trooper haven’t been released.

Police say more details will be released at a news conference Wednesday.

The investigation into the shooting continuing.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the shooting occurred at a building that contains a restaurant and liquor store.





