SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old Sioux Falls high school student who tweeted about “shooting up” a school did not have access to weapons.

The girl was arrested Monday and charged in juvenile court with making a terrorist threat. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says it will be up to prosecutors to decide whether the case is moved to adult court, where the girl could face up to five years in prison.

Clemens didn’t know which school the girl attended, and said the threat was not directed at a specific school. He said authorities did not immediately determine what prompted the girl to make the alleged threat.





