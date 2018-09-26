LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman says she’ll guilty to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of marijuana in a high-speed crash that killed an 8-year-old boy and badly injured his parents.

Aylin Alderette sobbed in court Wednesday while her lawyer, Warren Geller, outlined terms of a plea that could get Alderette more than 10 years in state prison. She also uses the name Alvarez-Perez.

A Las Vegas judge scheduled her plea for Friday in state court.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman says a second-degree murder conviction in an impaired driving case may be a first in Nevada.

Alderette told police she was late for work, and vehicle computer records showed she was driving 103 mph (166 kph) before the Aug. 31 crash that killed Levi Echenique (etch-ehn-EE’-kay) and injured his parents.





