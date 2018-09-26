By - Associated Press - Wednesday, September 26, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A woman was found fatally shot at an Albuquerque-area gas station.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the woman died at the scene late Tuesday night after being found by deputies responding to a report about a shooting victim.

No additional information is immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Office says its investigation is ongoing.


