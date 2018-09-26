ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A woman was found fatally shot at an Albuquerque-area gas station.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the woman died at the scene late Tuesday night after being found by deputies responding to a report about a shooting victim.
No additional information is immediately available.
The Sheriff’s Office says its investigation is ongoing.
