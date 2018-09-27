SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - California’s attorney general says 17 people have been charged in connection to a string of brazen robberies of more than $1 million in electronics from Apple stores throughout the state.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday officials arrested and booked seven suspects in Alameda County and that another one is in custody in Sonoma County. Arrest warrants have been issued for nine other people suspected in the organized thefts.

Becerra says the defendants wore hoodies and entered Apple stores in large groups snatching iPads, iPhones and other merchandise on display and fleeing in seconds. The robberies were carried out in 19 counties.

He says law enforcement agencies throughout California are helping with the ongoing investigation.





