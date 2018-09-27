HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Two people are charged with capital murder in the slaying of a woman whose body was found dumped on a road in Huntsville.

News outlets report that 18-year-old X’Zavier Scott and an unidentified juvenile are jailed in southwest Alabama, where they were arrested in the killing of 29-year-old Tiffany Dawn Kelley.

Online court records aren’t available to show whether Scott has a lawyer.

Kelley’s body was found on a road on Saturday, and authorities initially believed she died in a traffic wreck. Her vehicle was missing.

An investigation showed she was actually stabbed to death, and Kelley’s car was located in Clarke County, where Scott lives.





