HONOLULU (AP) - For the second time in a week, Honolulu police have shot and killed a man.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports police say two officers fired at the man after he lunged at them with a knife outside a grocery store in Kalihi.
Police were called to respond to a gas station to investigate a theft early Thursday. Officers encountered the suspect in front of a nearby Foodland where he threatened them with a knife.
KHON-TV reports officers told the man to stop before shooting him.
The man in his 40s was taken to a hospital where he died.
Last Thursday, police shot and killed a man while executing a drug search warrant at an apartment near Waikiki. Police say the man pointed a handgun at an officer, who fired a rifle.
