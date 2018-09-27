PHOENIX (AP) - A three-day manhunt has ended with the arrest of a convicted murderer who cut off his electronic monitoring device and fled from home-arrest parole supervision in Mesa.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Arizona Department of Corrections said Naomis Winfrey was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Phoenix.

The Marshals Service said the arrest occurred after deputy marshals tracked Winfrey to an apartment and saw him getting into a vehicle driven by a woman.

Winfrey fled his Mesa house Monday.

He was convicted in 1993 and sentenced to 25 years to life for first-degree murder and second-degree burglary and theft out of Pima County.

Winfrey was paroled by the state Board of Executive Clemency to home arrest, which began July 30.





