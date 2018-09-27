Christine Blasey Ford said Thursday that two of the people at the party where she says she was sexually assaulted 36 years ago wouldn’t have known what was happening upstairs when she says Brett Kavanaugh and a friend attacked her.

Ms. Blasey Ford had previously identified two of her friends who she said were at the party, but during testimony to the Senate she said there’s no reason they would have known about the incident or even remembered the party three decades later.

The lack of corroboration has been seen by some Republican senators as damaging to her claims.

“It was a very unremarkable party. It was not one of their more notorious parties,” Ms. Blasey Ford said.

She has been unable to recall many of the details about the party, including when or where it happened. She says it was a small affair with just some friends.

Two of those friends have submitted signed statements saying they don’t have any memory of such a gathering.

One of those is still a friend of Ms. Blasey Ford‘s.

Mr. Blasey Ford says they texted recently and the woman offered her good wishes and apologized.

Ms. Blasey Ford said Mark Judge, a friend of Judge Kavanaugh‘s, should remember the night. She has accused him of being in the room when she says Judge Kavanaugh groped her, attempted to strip her clothes off and used his hand to stifle her cries for help.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.