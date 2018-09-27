GOP Sen. Bob Corker says he’ll be voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The Tennessee Republican said Thursday that Kavanaugh is “qualified to serve.”

Corker says it took “courage” for Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey (BLAH’-zee) Ford to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. But he says the testimony presented no evidence to corroborate her allegation that he sexually assaulted her when they were teens.

Corker says Kavanaugh conducted himself “as well as anyone could expect.” Corker says he plans “to vote to confirm him.”

Corker is a moderate Republican senator whose vote wasn’t a certainty. Kavanaugh’s nomination will face a test in the Senate, which has a tight 51-49 Republican majority.

Kavanaugh resolutely denied Ford’s accusation.





