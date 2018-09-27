The Judiciary Committee will vote Friday on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, with Republicans now confident they have enough support to get him to the full Senate floor where an initial test vote will occur Saturday.

After a day of dramatic and emotional testimony from Judge Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual harassment at a high school party 36 years ago, the GOP held a closed-door meeting and emerged to say they were pushing ahead.

Friday’s vote was to have occurred more than a week ago, but was put off while the committee investigated Ms. Blasey Ford’s claim. She delivered compelling testimony about the attacks she says she suffered, but offered no new evidence, and her account has been refuted by those she said were there.

After Judge Kavanaugh gave his own stern denunciation of the allegations, Republicans said they’re ready to vote.

The Saturday vote is not final action. That will follow a few days later, should the GOP hold ranks.





