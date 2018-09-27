By - Associated Press - Thursday, September 27, 2018

BRUSSELS (AP) - Brussels has named a square in the memory of Jo Cox, the 41-year-old British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The Labour Party lawmaker had spent several years in Brussels before working at the British parliament. She was opposed to Brexit and was killed by a far-right extremist now serving a life sentence for murder.

The square in the center of Brussels was close to her favorite concert hall.

Jo Cox died for a universal ideal,” said Brussels mayor Philippe Close, praising her work on causes like refugees, discrimination and poverty.

“She treated people as they should be treated - with respect,” said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during Thursday’s ceremony.


