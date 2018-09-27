SAN DIEGO (AP) - An arsonist has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for three fires that damaged buildings at a San Diego County church and school.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Carender of Encinitas was sentenced Thursday for a 2016 arson spree.

Carender, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in March, acknowledged that he set a fire that destroyed a youth center at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Escondido and later threw a Molotov cocktail into the office of the preschool building.

He also acknowledged setting a fire that damaged the administrative building at Oak Crest Middle School.

The fires caused nearly $2 million in damage.

Carender was arrested last year at his home, which is next to the school and close to the church.





