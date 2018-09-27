CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Cheyenne psychologist and his wife have pleaded guilty to submitting more than $6.2 million worth of false statements to Wyoming Medicaid.

The federal government says John Sink Jr. and his wife, Diane, submitted faking bills for group counseling that included coloring, playing games, sing karaoke, eating at restaurants or shopping.

Investigators wrote in an indictment that none of those activities qualify as therapeutically necessary rehabilitative mental health treatment.

The couple is also accused of instructing therapists to report billable hours for who people who weren’t actually receiving treatment or present at times billed.

Court documents say Sink was the licensed psychologist through Wyoming Medicaid at Positive Solutions Counseling and A+ Psychology Solutions, which was owned by his wife.

The Sinks are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4.





