PARIS (AP) - A city hall official in the southern French city of Rodez has been stabbed to death in a daylight attack.

The Rodez press office says the victim, Pascal Filoe, was killed Thursday near the city hall building in the city center. He was in charge of local police services.

Police say a suspect known by police after he previously damaged a patio door at city hall has been arrested and placed in custody. The suspect’s motives are unknown.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.