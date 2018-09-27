NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey co-defendant of sports radio personality Craig Carton has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors in an elaborate ticket-buying scheme.

Michael Wright entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Carton, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for trial next month on fraud charges. For years, he co-hosted a New York City sports talk show with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason (eh-SY’-uh-suhn).

Wright told a magistrate judge he withdrew $550,000 in December 2016 from a ticket-selling business account at Carton’s instruction to pay toward Carton’s debts.

The 42-year-old Wright of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, agreed not to challenge any sentence up to two years and three months in prison.

A third defendant pleaded guilty to securities fraud last October and is serving 6½ years in prison.





