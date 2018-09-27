SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A former California youth gymnastics coach who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography has been sentenced to eight year and one month in prison.

U.S. prosecutors in Sacramento on Thursday announced the sentenced against 48-year-old Derek Swede Godfrey.

Godfrey was living in Rocklin and teaching gymnastics in Sacramento in 2006, when agents found more than 400 explicit videos and 5,000 pornographic photographs on his computer.

Godfrey escaped to the Netherlands the day after.

Authorities in 2012 found him in Perth, Australia, where he was again coaching youth gymnastics and was caught with child pornography.

Australian authorities arrested Godfrey on unrelated charges and agreed in 2016 to extradite him back to the United States.





