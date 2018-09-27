BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Connecticut man is due to be sentenced for killing a New Orleans man in Maine.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, of New Haven, Connecticut, was convicted last month of manslaughter in the death of Terrance Durel Sr. in Bangor.

His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Durel was shot outside a home that Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged girlfriend in April 2017. After the killing, he shaved his dreadlocks, ditched the gun and fled the state.

His lawyer contends the shooting was self-defense when the gun went off and that he fled from Maine because he panicked.





