ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man burned himself while operating a methamphetamine and butane hash oil lab in an apartment he shared with his wife and 6-year-old daughter.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 35-year-old Christopher Ellis pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including drug distribution and reckless endangerment of a child. He was held on $75,000 cash bail.

Authorities say a fire broke out at Ellis‘ Mansfield apartment on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and police found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.

Ellis was found two miles away with burns to his arms, face and chest. He was taken to a hospital.

His lawyer says he has lived at the apartment fort two or three years.

The cause of the fire, which caused about $50,000 in damage, is under investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.