At least one man named “Donald Trump” loved Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s combative performance Thursday.

Shortly after Judge Kavanaugh openly criticized Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee for what he called an orchestrated smear campaign that had destroyed his life, presidential son Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to say that “I love Kavanaugh’s tone” and to encourage more of it.

“It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35 year old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems,” the younger Mr. Trump wrote.

“Others in the GOP should take notice!” he exhorted.

I love Kavanaugh’s tone. It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35 year old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.



Others in the GOP should take notice! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.