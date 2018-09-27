A self-styled centrist Democrat from one of the most conservative states in the union announced Thursday evening that he would vote against confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Sen. Doug Jones, Alabama Democrat, said that the “nomination process has been flawed from the beginning.”

But he said he was persuaded to vote against Judge Kavanaugh based on the claims of sexual assault against the judge made by Christine Blasey Ford, when she and the future nominee were teens.

“Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault,” he said. “I will be voting no.”

Mr. Jones, who will not be up for re-election until the 2020 cycle, won a surprise victory in a December special election in his deep-red state in large part because Republican opponent Roy Moore was hit by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct involving young girls.





