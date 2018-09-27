OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A February sentencing has been scheduled for a man who cyberstalked a woman based at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha.

Federal court records say 48-year-old Kevin McRae, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of cyberstalking. His sentencing is set for Feb. 8.

Court documents say McRae and the woman had a relationship when both were based in Japan. She ended it as she was assigned to Offutt.

The documents say that between December 2015 and October 2016, he stalked her online, creating social media accounts pretending to be her and chatting with others on a porn site as he pretended to be her.

He told investigators that his motivation was anger at the woman.





