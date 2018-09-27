ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former hall monitor at a St. Louis high school has been charged with having sex with a 16-year-old girl at the school and her father’s home.

Twenty-four-year-old Devyn Rhodes was charged Tuesday with two counts each of second-degree statutory rape and having sexual contact with a student. Bond is set at $25,000. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Charging documents say that while Rhodes was working at Lafayette High School last year, he had sex with the teen in “secure areas,” such as the boy’s locker room and school resource officer’s office. He later worked in an in-school suspension program at another school.

The Rockwood School District said in a statement that Rhodes was removed from his duties when the school learned of the allegations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.