LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The former owner of a Maine Thai restaurant had pleaded guilty to underreporting $2.5 million in earnings over a dozen years.

The Sun Journal reports that 51-year-old Junlong Bunleng pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including tax evasion and failing to truthfully collect and pay sales tax.

Bunleng couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.

Bunleng owned and managed Pepper & Spice Thai Cuisine restaurant for 12 years. The restaurant closed last fall due to health violations.

Assistant Attorney General Gregg Bernstein said that bank statements show the restaurants income was greater than Bunleng had reported.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2019. Prosecutors say that Bunleng could face four years in prison and $200,000 in restitution.





