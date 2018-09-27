Two GoFundMe pages to benefit Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford amassed nearly $600,000 by late Thursday afternoon as she testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

One account started by “Team Christine Blasey Ford” had reached more than $370,000 by 4 p.m. Thursday, exceeding its goal of $150,000 for the stated purpose of defraying the family’s travel and security costs.

Another fund started Sept. 18 and since closed has raised nearly $210,000.

“We are going to use any additional contributions to cover travel costs as well as security,” organizers of one fund stated. “The initial contributions will only go to security.”

Ms. Blasey Ford, who said her family has relocated twice in recent weeks due to threats, said she expects the costs of a polygraph examination to be paid from the funds, as well as legal fees. One of her attorneys told the committee they are working pro bono.

She accused Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in high school in 1982, an allegation he angrily denied.





