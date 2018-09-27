The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday subpoenaed the Department of Justice for memos authored by fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The subpoena also covers all documents related to the FBI’s application and renewal of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant for key Trump campaign figure Carter Page and all documentation shared with the so-called Gang of Eight, a group of bipartisan Senators, regarding the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

“Given the Department’s ongoing delays and/or refusal to produce these documents, I am left with no choice but to issue the enclosed subpoena to compel their production,” House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Conservative lawmakers have demanded Mr. McCabe’s memos become public since The New York Times reported last week that he attended a meeting where Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed secretly recording President Trump and suggested removing the president from office through the 25th Amendment.

Mr. Rosenstein has denied the report. He was set to meet with Mr. Trump to discuss the New York Times report, but that has been pushed back because of the Senate hearing to address Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations.

Mr. Goodlatte has been among the most ardent advocates for releasing the McCabe memos. He told Fox News earlier this week that the notes could “very directly bear upon” the accuracy of the New York Times story.

“I think a lot of light can be she don that if the documents we’ve been requesting for quite some time are made public,” he told the network on Sunday. “If they’re not produced by tomorrow or Tuesday this week, we are going to issue a subpoena to the Justice Department.”

The subpoena comes as conservative lawmakers turn up the heat on Mr. Goodlatte to bring Mr. Rosenstein to testify before the Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said Mr. Rosenstein must explain the New York Times story under oath or face possible impeachment.

“You can’t have the number two official at the Department of Justice making comments about wiring the president and not address,” Mr. Meadows tweeted. “Rod Rosenstein must come before Congress this week, under oath, and tell the truth about his alleged statements.”

Mr. Meadows is the second Republican member of Congress to threaten impeachment if Mr. Rosenstein does not testify. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, told Fox News earlier this week he will push to impeach Mr. Rosenstein if he doesn’t testify before Congress.

It is unclear if Mr. Goodlatte’s subpoena will satisfy his Republican colleagues.

Democrats, meanwhile, said the subpoena is “part of a dangerous game,” the Republicans are playing to protect Mr. Trump from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

“Republicans have shown time and time again that they are willing to cherry pick, mischaracterize and leak sensitive law enforcement and counter intelligence information, putting our national security at risk,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in a statement.

“Other than doing the job Congress is meant to do — providing an independent check on the Executive Branch and holding the Administration accountable — House Republicans continue to abet the president as the walls close in around him,” the statement continued.

Mr. McCabe was fired from the FBI earlier this year days before his retirement amid a Justice Department Inspector General report accusing him of misleading investigators probing the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The New York Times cited sources who viewed Mr. McCabe’s memos as saying the notes detailed Mr. Rosenstein’s alleged plan to record the president in the days after ex-FBI Director James Comey was fired.

The report fueled intense media speculation that Mr. Rosenstein would either be fired or resign. However, the fervor died down after what appeared to be a friendly meeting on Monday with White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump hinted that Mr. Rosenstein’s job may be safe. The president told reporters that he would prefer not to fire Mr. Rosenstein. He also said Mr. Rosenstein assured him the New York Times’ report was untrue.

“We’ve had a good talk,” Mr. Trump said. “He said he didn’t say it. He says he doesn’t believe it. He says he has a lot of respect for me and he was very nice and we’ll see.”





